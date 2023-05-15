Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.39 Million Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,370 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 138,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

ASC stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $19.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

