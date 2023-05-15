Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,255 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $134.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $143.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

