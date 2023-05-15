Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.45 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,207 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

