Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,598,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 951,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,725,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 631,673 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 530.00 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

