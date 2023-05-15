Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.59 Million Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Trading Up 0.8 %

TFII opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

