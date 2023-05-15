Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACIW opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.