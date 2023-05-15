Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.84 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.31. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $107.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Copa’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Stories

