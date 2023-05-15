Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 171,089 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.