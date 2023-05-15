Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.8 %

ESNT stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.