Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 176.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.76 million, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -447.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

