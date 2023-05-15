Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,894 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 404,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 110,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

NYSE STLA opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

About Stellantis

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.