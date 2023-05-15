Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.27 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Constellium by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Constellium by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

