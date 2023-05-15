Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.28 Million Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 990,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CommScope by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $897.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Insider Activity at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 16,094 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 92,249 shares of company stock valued at $437,188. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.