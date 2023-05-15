Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials stock opened at $158.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.49.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

