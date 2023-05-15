Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,603 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,001 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.