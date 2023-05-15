Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $343,892. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.