Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 178.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $14.02 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $500.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.97%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

