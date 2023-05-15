Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CINF opened at $103.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.