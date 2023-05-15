Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 276,042 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.