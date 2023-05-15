Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 33,326 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.1 %

Alcoa stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.