Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 491,420 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,063,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

