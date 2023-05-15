Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of REG opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

