Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

