Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,172 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

ExlService Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $150.68 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.74.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $620,563. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

