Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 355,664 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 355,664 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.