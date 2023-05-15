Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,072 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $332.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.19. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

