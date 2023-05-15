Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 72,400 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $760,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,954,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,954,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,336 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $825.48 million, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

