Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,665 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $651.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone purchased 4,500 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,752.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

