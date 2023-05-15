Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,127 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 408.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 128,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 783,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,067,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 963,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,460,000 after buying an additional 66,165 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

