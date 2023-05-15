Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156,157 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 403,300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 142,176 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,724,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,776,000 after acquiring an additional 98,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $171,979. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of APLE opened at $15.31 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

