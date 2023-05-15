Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK opened at $27.80 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

