Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $718.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

