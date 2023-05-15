Scott Obermeier Buys 4,800 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.85 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

