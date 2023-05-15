SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,881 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

