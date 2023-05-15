SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $180,494.34 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,088.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Trading Down 3.5 %

S opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after buying an additional 2,565,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.