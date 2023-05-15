ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $40,426.20 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE NOW opened at $455.20 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.