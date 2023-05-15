ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $40,426.20 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $455.20 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

