ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 302,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

SFBS opened at $41.97 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,295 shares of company stock valued at $514,244. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

