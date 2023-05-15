Seth Bala Cohen Sells 2,000 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRP Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.