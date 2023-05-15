SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,573,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.01.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.