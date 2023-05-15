SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 16.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,862,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 256,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 1,395.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 253,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7,281.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Hyliion from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

