SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of BE opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

