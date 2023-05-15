SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 884 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $30.71 on Monday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $449.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $403,786.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Centrus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.