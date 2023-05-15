Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $19,656,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shake Shack stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

