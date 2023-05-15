Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $69,625.80 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $296.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average of $226.31. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.12 and a 52 week high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

