Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Increases By 17.3%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

