Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Decreases By 9.3%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,704,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 8,498,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,116.7 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali to €17.50 ($19.23) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
Read More
