Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Decreases By 9.3%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,704,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 8,498,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,116.7 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali to €17.50 ($19.23) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.