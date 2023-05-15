Short Interest in Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rises By 16.0%

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Beazley has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BZLYF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 825 ($10.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 793 ($10.01) to GBX 921 ($11.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.60) to GBX 835 ($10.54) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.67.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.