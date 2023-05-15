Short Interest in Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rises By 16.0%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Beazley has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Get Beazley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BZLYF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 825 ($10.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 793 ($10.01) to GBX 921 ($11.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.60) to GBX 835 ($10.54) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.67.

About Beazley

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.