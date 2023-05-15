Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Rises By 14.4%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,012.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BCUCF stock opened at $92.91 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

