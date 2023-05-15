Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declines By 13.0%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSRTF shares. Raymond James downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

