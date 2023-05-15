Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Expands By 15.6%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BABYF opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $65.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 86.37% and a negative net margin of 206.82%.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

